Tenants at Shropshire council house to see rent rise by hundreds of pounds a month

At a Ludlow Town Council meeting, members discussed a report about how much tenants pay in rent at Cemetery House, situated within the grounds of Henley Road Cemetery.

Tenants living in Cemetery House, Ludlow, will see their rent increase by hundreds of pounds a month. Picture: Google

They were told that Renters’ Rights Act 2025 comes into effect on May 1, and they will have to consider what impact it will have on managing the town council’s assured short hold tenancy (AST) for Cemetery House.

Tenants have not seen their rent increased there since 2011, with the council agreeing last year that it would stay at £500 a month, and only increase at an inflationary rate.

However, the council’s Rent Review Task and Finish Group met with the clerk (Gina Wilding) to flag up the implications of the Act on the council’s AST.

Ms Wilding therefore contacted Samuel Wood letting agents for further advice. Councillors were provided with recommendations, which included the rent being £900 a month.

This, they were told, was due to the location of the house, where tenants have to be tolerant to incidents of anti-social behaviour, and support a dignified environment in the cemetery during burials.

They also have to assist the town council with gate opening and closing.

However, the recommendations caused a fierce debate among councillors, with Councillor Stacey Harris (Rockspring Ward) calling the large increase “abhorrent”.

“When there are other council houses in the area that pay £600 a month, why should we put it up by that much?” she asked.

“These are people’s lives you’re talking about, and someone’s home.”

Councillor Viv Parry (Gallows Bank Ward) added that increasing it to £900 a month “is ridiculous”, conceding that the council “are not well liked by an awful lot of people”.

“Would you live in a house next to a graveyard? asked Councillor Parry.

“Not a lot of people would, although these people do like living there.

“Would you pay £900 to stay here? I think you will find it will be empty and I will not vote for this.”

Councillor James Hepworth (Hayton Ward) explained the suggestion is for the agent to speak to the tenant and explain to them they’ve been extremely fortunate not to have had an increase since 2011.

“If the rent had gone up £50 a year since 2011 until it got to £900, the council would be £49,900 better off,” said Councillor Hepworth.

“We can’t change the rules, and wouldn’t be allowed to. They’ve got 21 days to make up their mind, and if they don’t want to proceed, they can find another property.

“We’re not being unreasonable. As a council, we have an obligation to get the best out of it. It’s the fault of the previous town council of not dealing with this situation when it should have done – it had 14 years to do it.

“The people living there should be incredibly grateful that they had this opportunity.”

Councillor Darren Childs (Gallows Bank Ward) said he was “stuck between the two” – saying it’s not the tenants’ fault that there hasn’t been an increase for so many years, but at the same time it’s not the council’s fault that things have changed.

Councillor Parry said the item “should be thrown out” and brought back because Councillor Hepworth said that what is being recommended was not discussed by the task and finish group.

Councillor Glenn Ginger (Corve Ward) wanted to put forward a counter proposal that must include figures.

Councillor Hepworth said the rent would be between £950 and £1,100, which Ms Wilding said must be included in the proposal.

However, Councillor Ginger quickly asked for a counter proposal, saying the council made a decision that the rent will increase by the rate of inflation.

“I propose that we maintain the council’s decision,” said Councillor Ginger, which Councillor Harris seconded.

However, they were only backed by Councillor Parry and Councillor Matthew Taylor (Clee View Ward).

Councillors Hepworth and Taylor voted against, as did Councillors David Ward (Clee View Ward), Alan Tapley (Bringewood Ward), Katherine Howell (Corve Ward) and Diane Lyle (Rockspring Ward). Councillor Childs and Councillor Pete Addis (Hayton Ward) abstained.

The original proposal was then put forward, which was carried.