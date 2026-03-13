Drink driver, 35, caught in Ludlow town centre gets road ban and four-figure court bill
A drink driver who was caught in Ludlow town centre has been banned from the road.
Rebecca Mifflin, aged 35, drove a Cupra Formentor on Old Street on February 6 this year.
