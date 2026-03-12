Reopening date for crash-hit Shropshire youth centre

A wall at the side of the building in Lower Galdeford, Ludlow was knocked through by the impact of the crash that happened in the early hours of April 28, 2025.

Peter Charles Bilham, of Bunbury Locks, Bunbury, Tarporley, Cheshire, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday (March 10) in relation to the incident.

Ludlow Youth Centre was badly damaged after a lorry crashed into it in April 2025. However, it is set to reopen in July 2026. Picture: Andy Boddington

He has previously pleaded not guilty to five charges, including dangerously driving a heavy goods vehicle on Lower Galdeford and Sheet Road on the day of the incident.

The 62-year-old has also denied four counts of criminal damage. They include criminal damage to Ludlow Youth Centre to the value of £75,000, criminal damage to a wall belonging to Morris Autos to the value of £10,000, criminal damage to a Ford Fusion which was destroyed and written off, and criminal damage to a railway bridge belonging to Network Rail to the value of £4,947.08.

The court heard that Bilham needed time to secure legal aid, with judge Trevor Meegan granting time for enquiries to take place.

The court had called the case on and with Bilham not present, Judge Meegan issued a warrant for his arrest, with the defendant having also missed a previous hearing in the case.

However, Bilham appeared during the same morning session and the warrant was rescinded. The case was adjourned until April 14.

Meanwhile, at a Shropshire Council Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (March 11), Councillor Andy Boddington (Ludlow North) explained that, since the crash, there has been no progress on bringing the building back into use.

He therefore asked the council when will the repairs begin, and when is it expected to reopen. Councillor Boddington also asked what has caused the delay, and how much extra is it costing Shropshire Council to host alternatives at alternative facilities such as Helena Lane.

Councillor Andy Hall, portfolio holder for children and education, said the works are set to be completed and handed over in July.

“The process of agreement with the insurance company and loss adjustor is still ongoing with details being commercially sensitive as it involves a claim against a third party,” said Councillor Hall.

“My understanding it has saved money to deliver services from Helena Lane.”

While saying he was slightly sceptical that it has cost the council less to move services elsewhere, Councillor Boddington said it was good news that the youth centre will soon reopen.

However, he wanted confirmation as to when it will come back to full operation as a youth centre, and family and community hub.

“My understanding is it will be handed back in July,” said Councillor Hall.

“I assume there will be no reason why those activities can’t be done from that date. However, we can check with officers involved and get back to you with a more specific timeline.”