Lorry driver facing criminal charges over Ludlow Youth Centre crash appears in court
A man facing criminal charges over crashing a lorry into a county youth centre has appeared in court.
Peter Charles Bilham, 62, of Bunbury Locks, Bunbury, Tarporley, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Tuesday - March 10.
Bilham has previously pleaded not guilty to five charges, including driving a heavy goods vehicle dangerously on Lower Galdeford and Sheet Road in Ludlow on April 28 last year.
He has also denied four counts of criminal damage.