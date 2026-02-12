Motorist helped free by firefighters after crash in Ludlow
A motorist was helped free by firefighters after their car left the road in a crash near Ludlow.
The one-vehicle collision happened at Caynham Bridge at around 6.22pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 11).
