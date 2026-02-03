Fire service called to South Shropshire VW pick-up blaze
The fire service were called to a blaze involving a VW pick-up in South Shropshire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Middleton near Ludlow at around 8.10pm on Monday, February 2.
One fire crew was sent to the scene from Ludlow.
An update said the incident had involved one VW pick-up "fully involved in fire".
The fire crew put the blaze out and were finished at the scene at around 8.53pm.