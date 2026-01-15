Jonathan White, who grew up near Ludlow and now divides his time between Shropshire and Buckinghamshire, was named in the 2026 New Year's Honours List, receiving an OBE for his services to river conservation.

Mr White previously served as Chairman of the Severn Rivers Trust — working across the Severn catchment including Shropshire — before becoming Chairman and now President of The Rivers Trust, the national umbrella body for catchment-based conservation groups in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Mr White said: “I’m both humbled and heartened to be recognised in this way. I’ve always felt a deep connection to Shropshire’s rivers, and much of my work has been about protecting them — and the wildlife and communities that depend on them — for future generations.”

Jonathan White

At the Severn Rivers Trust he helped deliver fish passes on Dinham and Mill Street weirs on the River Teme at Ludlow, strengthened water quality monitoring, and supported community-led conservation work along the Severn and its tributaries.

He remains active locally, including supporting successful opposition to proposed discharges into the River Onny.