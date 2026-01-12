Ludlow shoplifter, 35, who stole wine and food from Co-op is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole wine, toiletries and food from a Co-op store has been ordered to pay compensation.
George Smith, aged 35, stole the items, worth a combined £21.25, from the chain’s shop in Foldgate Road, Ludlow on December 1 last year.
