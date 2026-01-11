Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on Bromfield Road at Ludlow at around 12.43pm today (Sunday, January 11).

Three fire crews including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington fire stations.

An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved one vehicle, with firefighters using specialist cutting equipment to help.

It added that one man had been left in the care of the ambulance service.