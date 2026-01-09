South Shropshire man ordered to demolish ‘garage’ after inspector rules it is actually a house

The owner of a property in Ashford Carbonell near Ludlow has lost a two-year planning battle after a detached “garage” was ruled to be a full dwelling built without proper permission.

In 2013, the owner Mr Angell was given permission to build a detached garage with an "annexe" room with WC and shower in the rear garden of a home in Ashford Carbonell.

Five years later, the house was sold, but the detached building was retained by Mr Angell, who reportedly moved into the building with his family while work was under way on another property being constructed on neighbouring land.

But in November 2023, Shropshire Council served an enforcement notice on the building, alleging it "differs significantly" from the approved garage.