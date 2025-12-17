New barber salon to open in Grade II-listed former sweet shop in Ludlow

EP Barbershop has struck a deal for the Grade II-listed unit at 6-8 Old Street.

The building is a lock-up shop with a traditional wooden glazed shopfront and was previously home to The Tuck Shop which sold sweets and gifts.

It has a net sales area of 468 sq ft on the ground floor and a 463 sq ft basement with a toilet.

Refurbished within the last two years, the property was marketed with an annual rent of £10,000 and a rateable value of £9,700.

A second unit has also been let to an undisclosed tenant at 9 King Street.The property was marketed with an annual rent of £20,000 and rateable value of £21,500.

The tenant had not been disclosed. Both deals were agreed by property agency Halls Commercial.

Head of commercial property James Evans said business units in Ludlow town centre continued to attract strong interest from buyers and tenants.

"Ludlow is a very popular market town location for retailers and we are delighted to have found new tenants for these two shops," he said.

6-8 Old Street, Ludlow, will be the home of a new barbershop

"The town is an important south Shropshire tourist destination with a reputation for the quality of its food and drink, boasting excellent bars and restaurants and an abundance of quality producers.

"Halls is increasing its presence in Ludlow and we have achieved some notable commercial successes in the town for clients within the past year."