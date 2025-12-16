Council accused of giving Ludlow Boxing Day hunt dog 'privileges' and 'glossing over health concerns'

As is tradition, the hunt will meet next Friday, Boxing Day, with road closures in place in Ludlow for short periods between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The closures will affect Castle Street, Castle Square, and High Street, with marshals on site to maintain access.

Huge crowds have turned out each year, with the tradition dating back to the 1880s. The Hunt Act 2004 bans fox hunting with dogs, though 'trail hunting' (where hounds follow a scent laid in advance by humans) is permitted.

At a full Shropshire Council meeting on September 25, Susan Wedlock asked why the hunt is given “privileges”, when, she said, anyone else would be fined £100 if they let their dogs run loose in the town centre.

Councillor David Vasmer, portfolio holder for highways and environment, told her that a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) exists to address persistent anti-social behaviour, such as drug use, vandalism, or dangerous dogs and dog fouling. However, he said there is no evidence to suggest any anti-social behaviour associated with the hunt by those taking part or attending.

“Trail hunt hounds are professionally trained, monitored, and vet-checked, with high welfare standards,” said Councillor Vasmer.

“We note your concerns with safety, however the Ludlow Boxing Day hunt has met peacefully and successfully for many years, and there is no evidence of harm from large numbers of dogs being at this organised event.”

However, his response did not satisfy Ms Wedlock, who returned to the next full council meeting on December 11 to address the issue.

She claimed that the council was “clearly ignoring” documented health and safety risks from hounds and their faeces.

'All our emails have been ignored'

“Your reply contained significant factual errors and glossed over all of the health concerns highlighted in our question,” said Ms Wedlock.

“We have since asked repeatedly for clarification, but all our emails have been ignored. When are you going to answer our questions? Or, if you are ignoring us – why are you ignoring us?

“Why are you putting your biased support of the Ludlow Hunt ahead of the health and safety of the public?

“All we are asking is that the Ludlow Hunt are treated in the same way as everyone else. That is not unreasonable.”

Due to Councillor Vasmer not being present, the council’s response came from Councillor Tom Dainty, the deputy portfolio holder.

“Section 21 of the Town Police Clauses Act 1847 (TPCA 1847) provides local authorities with the power to temporarily close roads where they are ‘liable to be thronged and obstructed’ due to public processions, rejoicings, illuminations, or similar occasions,” said Councillor Dainty.

“This legislation has historically been used for local, short-duration events where the primary concern is managing congestion and ensuring public safety during gatherings.

Councillor Dainty said the Boxing Day event in Ludlow falls within this scope because:

"It is a traditional, community-based event attracting spectators and participants in a concentrated area for a limited time

"The closure is temporary and specific, designed to prevent obstruction and maintain safety for all highway users

"TPCA orders allow the council to act quickly and proportionately without imposing unnecessary administrative burdens on organisers or the council."

Councillor Dainty added that, while the TPCA does not itself mandate risk assessments or event management plans, Shropshire Council requires organisers to:

"Provide risk assessments and control measures as part of their application

"Notify emergency services and relevant authorities to ensure coordinated safety planning

"Implement appropriate traffic management, signage, and stewarding during the closure."

“These steps ensure that public safety is not compromised,” said Councillor Dainty.

“The council’s role is to provide the legal mechanism for closure, not to manage the event itself, which remains the organiser’s responsibility.

“Shropshire Council does operate a Safety Advisory Group, and the event organisers are actively consulting with them regarding their proposals.”