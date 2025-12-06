Emergency services called to Ludlow two-vehicle crash

The incident in Ashford Bowdler, near Ludlow, took place around 10.45pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles, which were made safe by fire crews.

A spokesperson added that crews also assisted police and the ambulance service who were also at the scene.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.