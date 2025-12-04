'Many pubs simply won’t survive': Ludlow publicans blast Budget measures to help pubs as 'meaningless'

In the autumn Budget last Wednesday, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a new discount that will see retail, hospitality and leisure businesses save 5p for every £1 paid in business rates.

But Tim and Jane Vaughan, from The Queens in Ludlow, said the measure was "meaningless"

The publicans from the Queens in Ludlow

The couple said: "The Government claims to understand the pressures on high-street businesses, but their so-called rate reductions are meaningless when the revaluation has pushed our costs up even more. It’s totally unsustainable for businesses like our own.

"The Government doesn’t grasp the reality of the local economy, and if this continues, many pubs simply won’t survive."

The couple's views have been echoed by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson who has slammed what he says is "a multi-billion-pound hike in business rates".

But Mr Anderson said the discount is only a quarter of the 20p discount that the Government had previously legislated for and does not offset the above inflation increases in business rates that will take place next April.

He added that it also follows last year's decision to slash business rates relief for the hospitality sector from 75 per cent under the Conservatives to 40 per cent under Labour. This support will now end completely in April 2026.

He said the measure will "devastate" small businesses in south Shropshire.

In a letter to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves calling for the changes to be scrapped, Mr Anderson has said that these decisions will "devastate" thousands of pubs, hotels, shops, and restaurants in his constituency.

He said: "Retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses are the backbone of our rural economy in South Shropshire. So I am greatly concerned that the Chancellor's above-inflation hike in business rates will devastate these businesses, including our pubs, hotels, shops, and restaurants.

"Having last year halved business rates relief for these businesses, the Chancellor has now announced that this support will end completely in April 2026. At the same time, business will be paying tens of thousands more in businesses rates over the next three years due to eye-watering increases.

"By contrast, savings identified by the Conservatives would have enabled us to end rates for 250,000 of these businesses altogether. This would have enabled them to invest in better premises, more staff, and lower prices for customers. I believe that the Chancellor's changes must be scrapped."