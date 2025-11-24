The centre has been out of action since a lorry ploughed into the building on April 28 - leaving a sizeable hole in the wall, with significant damage to the building.

Local Lib Dem Councillor, Andy Boddington, has pushed for the centre to be re-opened, while South Shropshire's Conservative MP, called for progress on the issue last week.

Now, Shropshire Council has said that it hopes work can begin on repairs soon, adding that the building is not currently safe.

The scene after the building was struck.

In a statement it said: "The centre has been closed awaiting repairs since a road traffic accident on 28 April. The collision damage affected essential systems including the fire alarm and electrical distribution, and their failure means the building isn’t currently safe to occupy.

"A surveyor’s report has now been completed and shared with the council’s insurer, and a loss adjuster review is currently underway. Following this, it’s anticipated that the insurance claim will be settled, with repair work then able to begin."

Andy Hall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “Along with the local community we want the building to reopen to people as soon as possible. Unfortunately, until repair work is completed it just isn’t safe to occupy and we can’t allow access to the building until the damaged fire alarm and electrics are restored and certified.

“We fully appreciate that this is a frustrating situation; however, we’re close to agreeing and progressing the repair works with the loss adjuster.

“However, I want to assure people that this is being treated as a priority, and we’re urgently chasing the insurer. We’ll provide further updates as soon as we have confirmation from them.”

While the building is closed the majority of the Community & Family Hub Services have been relocated to Helena Lane Community Centre.

For further information on the Community and Family hub activities in Helena Lane visit the Shropshire Council webpage.