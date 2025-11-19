Christmas tree arrives as Ludlow gears up for its annual winter festival

Ludlow's Christmas tree was delivered and erected in the town's Post Office Square - known locally as Castle Square - on Tuesday (November 18).

Announcing the tree's arrival, Ludlow Town Council said on Tuesday: "Delivered and installed this morning in Post Office Square, a touch of festive cheer has arrived to the heart of town ahead of the Winter Festival.

The tree is finally up. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

"We’re very grateful to Morris Bufton & Co Ltd and Robert Hicks & Sons Ltd for generously donating and installing the tree — your support helps make Ludlow’s Christmas sparkle."

The tree in Post Office Square. Photo: Ludlow Town Council

The Ludlow Winter Festival returns from November 28-30, bringing three days of festive cheer, music, food, and free family fun to the heart of the town.

Hosted by Sunshine Radio, the festival’s centrepiece takes place on Saturday in Event Square, with a line-up of live performances including Ludlow Town Band, Russell Jones, Paul Berrick, and Mimi Hart. The afternoon builds to a panto performance at 4pm, followed by the Christmas Lights switch-on at 5.30pm, with women's Rugby World Cup winner Lark Atkin-Davies.

Families can enjoy free festive fun throughout the day, including a chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and receive a free present, sit in his sleigh, and step inside a giant snow globe.

The festival also features festive food and drinks, a Winter Craft Fair at St Laurence’s Church, and a Christmas Fayre at the Methodist Church.