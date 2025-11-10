Firefighters called to Ludlow Hospital after smoke triggers alarm

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.45pm today (November 10) reporting a fire alarm activation at the hospital.

One fire crew from Ludlow Fire Station was sent to the scene.

Crews carried out a thorough inspection of the site using a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.

The incident was confirmed to be a false alarm, caused by a blown lighting choke which released a small amount of smoke.

The stop message - confirming that assistance was no longer required - was received by fire control at 1.08pm.