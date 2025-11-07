Last month Ludlow Town Council said it had become increasingly concerned about the serious risks to public safety in King Street arising from the "dangerously dilapidated condition of the former Costa Coffee premises".

The town council asked Shropshire Council take action over the issue, to prevent possible injury.

The King Street coffee shop closed back in May 2023.

Scaffolding is now up around the building. Photo: Steve Leath

The issue was also highlighted by Councillor Andy Boddington in September, when he pledged to raise the issue with Shropshire Council.