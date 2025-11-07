Scaffolding up ahead of work on 'dilapidated' eyesore former Costa in Ludlow
Scaffolding has gone up around the eyesore 'dilapidated' former Ludlow Costa building.
Last month Ludlow Town Council said it had become increasingly concerned about the serious risks to public safety in King Street arising from the "dangerously dilapidated condition of the former Costa Coffee premises".
The town council asked Shropshire Council take action over the issue, to prevent possible injury.
The King Street coffee shop closed back in May 2023.
The issue was also highlighted by Councillor Andy Boddington in September, when he pledged to raise the issue with Shropshire Council.