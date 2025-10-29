Ludlow pub reopens after brewery chain undertakes £275,000 refurbishment

The Blue Boar Inn in Mill Street closed in August ahead of a £275,000 refurbishment by Punch Taverns.

After a "careful restoration", the Grade II-listed pub officially began welcoming guests again last week.

Punch Pubs operations manager Tony Riley said: “We’re delighted to have reopened this iconic pub and welcome back the Ludlow community. We are thrilled with the investment that has given this much-loved pub a fresh twist that honours its heritage and embraces its future – and I’m pleased to say it looks fantastic.

“As a business, we’re committed to ensuring our pubs thrive at the heart of their communities, inspiring those moments for every guest that walks through the door. I’m confident the Blue Boar will continue to do just that.

Blue Boar, Ludlow

"I’m excited to relaunch alongside management partners [MPs] Helena Griffiths and Mark Tilston, who will lead the new team with passion and purpose, before our long-term MP takes to the helm this November. Together, we’re ready to guide the Blue Boar towards a five-star future.”

The chain said that every corner of the pub has been "thoughtfully designed to tell the story of the 17th century", with rooms paying homage to Ludlow’s medieval heritage.

Much of the furniture has been reclaimed, decorative light fittings sourced second-hand or antique and the walls decked with artwork and bric-a-brack inspired by Ludlow’s market, castle and tavern heritage.

Outside, a 'secret' urban pub garden has been designed for relaxed drinking and dining, and features antique planters and cluster pots alongside pallet bench seating, all set beneath a pergola frame illuminated by reclaimed copper and brass pendant lights.