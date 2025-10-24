Police appeal after driver flees scene of crash that closed A49 near Ludlow

The incident on the A49 near Ludlow occurred at around 1am today (Friday).

The road is set to remain closed following a fuel spill on the road, with National Highways earlier saying the road will need to be resurfaced on Friday evening.

West Mercia Police says the crash, which occurred at Woofferton, involved two cars and an HGV but the driver of one of the cars fled the scene.

The other drivers were not injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson said on Friday morning: "Officers are working to identify the driver of one of the cars, who is believed to have left the scene in another vehicle. The driver of the other car involved in the collision, and the HGV driver were uninjured.

"The A49 is currently closed from the junction of the A456 (next to the Salwey Arms) to the Brimfield Business Park and is likely to remain closed for a substantial amount of time."

Inspector Pete Frankish from West Mercia Police added: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the driver of the car, and check if they are injured.

"We would urge anyone with information, or dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries to please get in touch. Please contact 01905 331030 if you have any information."