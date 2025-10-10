Safety fears over 'dilapidated' former Ludlow coffee shop

Ludlow Town Council said it has become increasingly concerned about the serious risks to public safety in King Street arising from the "dangerously dilapidated condition of the former Costa Coffee premises".

The coffee shop at 4-5 King Street closed in May 2023.

But the town council said following repeated calls for action without any progress, the council is now urging Shropshire Council's Building Control Team to "act without delay and to exercise their powers under the Building Act 1984 before an avoidable accident occurs."

The empty building in King Street, Ludlow, that used to be occupied by Costa Coffee. Picture: LDRS

In a statement, Ludlow Town Council said: "In the Town Council's view, the building is currently dangerous due to its worsening state of disrepair. There have already been reported incidents of debris and glass falling from the structure onto the public footpath below, posing a clear and unacceptable danger to pedestrians.

"Ludlow Town Council has no legal authority to compel the property owner, SEP Properties, or their contractor, Beaumanor, to undertake the necessary remedial works. However, the Council believes that decisive intervention from Shropshire Council is now essential to safeguard public safety.

"Ludlow is a beautiful and historic market town whose character and reputation depend on the care and maintenance of its buildings. Every property owner therefore has not only a legal duty to keep their premises in a safe and sound condition, but also a moral responsibility to protect the town's image and preserve its appeal for residents, visitors, and future generations.

"Shropshire Council, as the competent authority with statutory powers to act, shares this responsibility with property owners. The Town Council therefore calls upon Shropshire Council to take immediate and effective action to address the dangerous condition of 4-5 King Street and to uphold the safety, integrity, and reputation of Ludlow."

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.