Firefighters rescue two people 'stranded' inside a lift at Ludlow retirement complex
Two people who became "stranded" inside a lift at a retirement complex in Ludlow have been rescued by firefighters.
By Luke Powell
Published
At around 11.40am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call for assistance at Betjeman Lodge on Corve Street.
One fire crew was dispatched to the scene.
According to reports from the fire service, two women were "stranded" inside a lift and unable to exit.
Firefighters used lift keys to free them from the lift. Crews were finished at the scene by 12.02pm.