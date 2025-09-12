First look inside historic South Shropshire pub after its given £275,000 makeover

Ludlow's Blue Boar Inn in Mill Street was taken over by Punch Taverns and closed in August ahead of a £275,000 refurbishment.

The pub dates back to 1650 but has had a mixed past and was previously branded “unruly”, although it was always a popular haunt with locals.

But the brewery giant has put in its own management team as part of its Fireside Pubs management partners initiative.

Councillor Andy Boddington

The pub is set to reopen on October 16, but the new management, as well as the interior designer of the new-look Blue Boar Inn, gave a sneak peak of the pub to local Shropshire councillor Andy Boddington (Lib Dem – Ludlow North) last week.