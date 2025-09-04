The freehold for Number 3 - 4 Broad Street in Ludlow will be going under the hammer with Acuitus on September 18.

The property is Grade II listed and is currently home to Holland and Barrett on the ground floor, with 'aparthotel accommodation' on the upper two floors.

Acuitus said the property generates a combined yearly rental income of £69,500 - from both the retail and accommodation.

Number 3 to 4 Broad Street in Ludlow is to be auctioned later this month.

Detailing the property Acuitus said: "Located in the heart of the town centre, and forming part of the local architectural attraction of Ludlow, the property on 3-4 Broad Street, with a Tudor-style façade, is being offered at the upcoming Acuitus auction at a guide price of £775,000.

"The property comprises a shop together with aparthotel accommodation on the upper two floors, a beautifully restored town house with nine ensuite bedrooms, and accessible via Valentines Walk.

The property, on one of Ludlow's most picturesque streets, is to be auctioned later this month.

"It produces an annual rental income of £69,500, with shopfloor tenants Holland & Barrett leased on a five-year term from 2021, and the town house leased on a 20-year term from 2024, subject to five-yearly rent reviews."

Jon Skerry of Acuitus added: “Ludlow is a busy and popular market town for shoppers and tourists alike, and as established high streets continue to show resilience against industry-wide headwinds, investors are positively primed to maximise returns on these investment opportunities.”

The Acuitus auction will take place at 1pm on September 18 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

For more information visit the website.