Fear for future of Ludlow racecourse and 100 jobs over gambling tax hike

Stuart Anderson MP has vowed to fight against a significant tax hike that could put at risk almost 100 jobs at Ludlow Racecourse.

The Chancellor has announced plans to introduce a new single remote gambling duty that would tax betting on horse races at the same rate as online slot machines and casinos.

This would replace up to three separate taxes that remote operators currently pay. Operators would be expected to pay an extra 6 per cent, equating to £40 million in extra taxation.

It has emerged that the flat rate tax on remote gambling could cost the sector almost £66 million in lost income from media rights, sponsorship, and the Horserace Betting Levy.