'Never in all those years has business been so tough': Pub couple take appeal for changes to Parliament

The owners of Ludlow's Queens Pub, Tim and Jane Vaughan, were nominated by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson to attend a business roundtable in the House of Commons, where they shared valuable insights about challenges facing rural businesses like theirs.

Tim and Jane attended the local business roundtable with the Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Andrew Griffith MP.

The couple were then given a tour of the Houses of Parliament on their trip to London.

The Queens was built around 1841 and is named after Queen Victoria. Tim and Jane have been at The Queens since December 1999, having lovingly renovated the pub and transformed it into a family run freehold specialising in real ales and homemade, traditional dishes.