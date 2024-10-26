Ludlow Dog Day organisers step away with no guarantee that they'll be coming back - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Rotary Club has organised Ludlow Dog Day at Stokesay Court for 10 years since 2014 and it has been a popular fixture among pooch owners.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Rotary Club says they have decided to give it a well-earned break.

They hold out the possibility of the event coming back in 2026 but that is to be decided.

Robert Hodge, the club's president, said: “While for 2025 the club will be undertaking a series of smaller fundraising events, we may well decide that 2026 is the year for us to dust down our Dog Day files and take up the challenge again of organising an event which we know is enjoyed by so many. We’ll keep you posted.”

Dog Day 2024: Dolly, Eloise Williams and Ruby - from Abergavenny

In total the event has raised approaching £175,000 for numerous community and charitable causes, mostly located in and around Ludlow.

But there is a huge strain on the volunteers.

A club spokesperson said that each year’s event takes up to nine months of diligent preparation by a 10-strong team, while the day itself calls for around 130 volunteers.

It is preceded by four days of preparation on the ground followed by two days of clearance afterwards.

"In making this decision," the spokesperson said. "The club would want to acknowledge with enormous thanks all who have contributed to the success of Ludlow Dog Day.

"That Stokesay Court has been prepared to host the event each year has been particularly appreciated.

"Our thanks also go to local businesses for their generous sponsorship and support, the display teams, competition judges, food and drink outlets, retail stalls and technical support operations and most especially the volunteers without whom this annual event could not have happened."