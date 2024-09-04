Ludlow's year round Christmas store announces closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Miracle on King Street has been selling Christmas-themed gifts and decorations all year round in Ludlow since May 2022.

But now the store is preparing to sell its final bauble as the owners reveal they will be closing later this month.

The store was opened by Emily Brown, Kimberley Warren and Christopher Warren after their first successful Christmas venture in Ironbridge - Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus' Kitchen - in 2020.

Miracle on King Street opened in May 2022

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Ludlow store said they have "loved being part of Ludlow and all its history it has to offer" but have "made the hard decision" to close.

"As quirky as our shop has been in Ludlow we know we have created some of the great memories for all generations of families and filled thousands of Christmas trees with some beautiful decorations worldwide.

"We have loved the conversations with customers and Christmas fans. And have converted some of the biggest bah humbugs."

They went on to thank their customers for all the support over the last two years before wishing the town one final 'Merry Christmas'.

The store will be open until Saturday, September 21.