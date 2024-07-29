Thousands descend on Ludlow as big-name acts light up historic castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A total of 20,000 music fans attended the series of four 'Live at Ludlow Castle' concerts this weekend.

Saturday night saw Madness take to the stage, with other headliners over the weekend including James, Elbow, and Anne-Marie.

Madness played to a packed crowd at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes.

Enhanced production, a larger stage, full-site-dressing and a brand new viewing platform were just a few of the additions made to the site as the concerts moved into their second year.

Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concerts and the castle's management team said they are committed to further establishing the venue as one of the country's best outdoor settings for live music.

The concerts followed an earlier announcement that the castle and Futuresound had agreed a five-year deal to continue putting on live music at the historic site.

The Leeds-based company, founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, has worked with Ludlow Castle on creating and establishing the series of 5000 capacity events since 2023.

James perfoming at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes

Andy Smith, Head of Live at Futuresound Group said: “It’s always an amazing thing to see the town come alive like this on the weekend of the castle concerts.

"We couldn’t be happier with how the shows have been so far and once again the castle and Ludlow have been perfect hosts.

"It’s been great to walk around the town and see cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops full with people before the shows and the feedback from local business owners has been fantastic.

"We’ve got enhanced production, a bigger stage, site-dressing and a new viewing platform this year which have really added to the site."

Gemma England, General Manager at Ludlow Castle said: “Once again blown away by the response to the Live at Ludlow series, we are proud to play a part in this wonderful event and what it brings to our beautiful town of Ludlow.

"The Castle has been alive with 20,000 people enjoying themselves over the last four days, town has been buzzing and it’s been a joy to chat with the local landlords, shop owners & market traders and their feedback has been phenomenally positive.

"To be able to host events of this scale at the castle can secure the longevity of this very special and historically important site for years to come.

Elbow were one of the headliners at the series of sold-out concerts. Picture: Andy Hughes.

"Working with Futuresound again has been a joy, their respect not only for the town, its residents, and visitors but for the heritage of the monument is undeniable and I’ve no doubt that there are special things to come!"