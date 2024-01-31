'Zombie knives' man sent to jail after breaching conditions of suspended sentence
A Ludlow man has been sent to prison after breaking the terms of a suspended sentence imposed for the possession of 12 blades, including six zombie knives.
By David Tooley
Robin John Young, aged 49, of Sandpits Close, had been convicted in June of the possession of six zombie knives, two push daggers, a butterfly knife, and three flick knives.
Kidderminster Magistrates' Court had handed down a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.