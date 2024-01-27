Ludlow Town Council has issued a statement about the section of the town wall on Upper Linney, in response to growing concerns from residents that nothing has been done for many years.

The town council says it is researching all available information to seek further advice from a barrister.

But it adds that the authority won't be saying anything more until it is advised to do so.

The council's statement on Saturday says that Shropshire Council took the emergency response lead after the medieval wall dramatically gave way on February 18, 2013.

"A legal debate between Shropshire Council, the town council, and parochial church council concerning liability commenced in 2015, and Ludlow Town Council agreed to lead those looking for a way of funding the necessary repairs to the collapsed section of the Ludlow Town Wall, next to the Garden of Rest," the statement says.

They say that it was recognised that this would be a large project, involving commissioning and agreeing a full specification for the repair works contract, working out an accurate estimate of the likely cost of those works and getting all of the necessary permissions.

Portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down crushing a vehicle parked next to them. Pictured in 2013

The council says the wall is owned by St Laurence's Parochial Church Council (PCC). And Ludlow Town Council looked to Shropshire Council and St Laurence’s Parochial Church Council to do whatever they can in support of the project.

"Early in 2016, the first meeting between Ludlow Town Council and the Parochial Church Council liaison group had taken place, and project stages were agreed in outline; and discussions with statutory bodies were begun," the statement continues.

"In 2017, the tenders for the preliminary works were undertaken and the cost for the preliminary works was £38,550.

"The town council made an application for borrowing to the Secretary of State’s office, which was approved in 2019."

Louise Bradley surveys the damage to her car after a section of Ludlow Town Walls collapsed onto it. Pictured in 2013

Further work was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and it wasn't until 2022 that the detailed report and recommendations for the final stage repair works was presented to the town council’s legal advisors in 2022.

The statement adds that: "It is estimated that the cost of the repair works will exceed three million pounds."

But the legal activities are continuing behind the scenes and the statement adds that Ludlow Town Council is researching all available information to seek further advice from a barrister.

"We are aware of the concerns of the people of Ludlow but until our legal team is in a position to advise us further, we cannot issue anything further", the statement ends.