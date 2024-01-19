Historic pub's roof terrace can be replaced with guest rooms after extension approved

Plans to build an extension over the first-floor terrace of The Charlton Arms Hotel in Ludlow have been given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council.

The proposal was submitted back in August last year and would see the creation of two additional guest bedrooms at the hotel.

The footprint of the hotel is set to be unaffected by the build, which will involve the extension of the conservatory and terrace area added in 2005.

A statement with the application said that the proposal is a result of increased demand for accommodation and that the terrace is “under used for much of the year with an awkward stair access and issues of water penetration into the building structure."

An artist impression of the plans. Photo: Charlton Arms Hotel/Shropshire Council Planning Portal

The scheme therefore proposes the bedrooms above the terrace would create a "weatherproof enclosure".

Ludford Parish Council (LPC), Ludlow Town Council and Ludlow Civic Society (LCS) had raised objections about the proposal.

LPC said the appearance of the listed building would be "changed and lost forever", while LCS 'felt strongly that the project is overdeveloped and overwhelms the original building'.

However, in her report for the committee, planning officer Sara Jones said she did not believe the changes would impact on the character of the area

The historic property, located alongside the Ludford Bridge - a Scheduled Monument and Grade I listed - dates back to the 18th century.

The green light was given by planning officers on January 17.