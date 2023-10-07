Person reported trapped in early morning crash

By Richard WilliamsLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police and fire crews were called to a crash in Ludlow early on Saturday morning.

SFRS were called out at around 1.30am on Saturday
SFRS were called out at around 1.30am on Saturday

The incident at Bleathwood occurred around 1.18am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They were responding to reports of a person trapped in the vehicle.

Also at the scene were Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.

The incident was declared over at around 3.30pm, but there has been no update on the condition of the occupant of the car.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News