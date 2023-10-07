Person reported trapped in early morning crash

Stunning country estate once sold by Henry VIII on the market near Ludlow for £2 million
Police and fire crews were called to a crash in Ludlow early on Saturday morning.
The incident at Bleathwood occurred around 1.18am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They were responding to reports of a person trapped in the vehicle.
Also at the scene were Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.
The incident was declared over at around 3.30pm, but there has been no update on the condition of the occupant of the car.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.