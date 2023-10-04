Stunning country estate once sold by Henry VIII on the market near Ludlow for £2 million

Premium
LudlowPublished: Comments

It looks a little like something out of a fantasy version of Tudor England, but this property near Ludlow is very much real. And it's for sale.

The stunning property is worth £2 million but it has planning permission for three three-bedroom barn conversion.
The stunning property is worth £2 million but it has planning permission for three three-bedroom barn conversion.

If you have access to a cool £2 million you might want to consider adding this incredible seven-bedroom country estate in Caynham to your no doubt already impressive property portfolio.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Property

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News