Foodies flock to Ludlow for festival celebrating local products and cuisine

The grounds of the Castle were packed with visitors enjoying the sights sounds and of course smells of the three-day event which has become a must visit for "foodies" not only from across the region but from across the UK.

There were demonstrations and the highly popular Saturday night Fire Feast with top fire chefs preparing and serving a banquet, late night street food and live DJ sets.

This year saw the festival partner with Wildjac Distillery, a Worcestershire drinks companyand the link up was described as and exciting new partnership.

The festival also teamed up with Ludlow Assembly Rooms for In Conversation with Brian Turner. Brian is said to be one of Britain’s most well-known chefs, having trained at Simpson’s in the Strand, The Savoy, The Beau Rivage in Lausanne and Claridge’s.

Local chef Marcus Bean also took part in the event as did live fire, barbecue expert and food writer, Genevieve Taylor, fire chef, educator and food writer, Chris T-Bone Chops, Masterchef The Professionals finalists Louisa Ellis, Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett and Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’.

There were brewery tours at the award-winning Ludlow Brewery, live cider press demonstrations with Ralph's Cider and a sausage trail taking visitors to some of the best butchers in the region.

Jess Parker, one of the organisers said: "It is too early to say how many visitors we had but we were incredibly busy and the rain we had on Saturday certainly didn't put people off. Friday, usually a quieter day for us was hugely successful.

"Stallholders told us that they were talking to people from as far away as London and Brighton. In fact one couple had come all the way from Ireland just for the festival.

"They were particularly impressed at the knowledge of the visitors. They said it was really noticeable that there were real foodies attending the event, so good is the reputation of the festival."