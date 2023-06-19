Myths and fairy tales parade through Ludlow as carnival returns

Myths, legends and fairy tales paraded down the medieval streets of Ludlow on Saturday as the carnival came to town.

Ludlow carnival
Ludlow carnival

Hundreds turned out to see the procession on Saturday that was themed around Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream which has performances running all week in Ludlow Castle.

The actors from the play lead the procession through the streets in their costumes, and also acted like the characters they portray.

The Midsummer Night’s Dream theme for this year's carnival followed last year's carnival where the Flabbergast Theatre company brought Macbeth to Ludlow, which received rave reviews.

The procession met at Ludlow Brewery at 3.30pm, before winding its way through the medieval streets of the market town before the carnival arrived at the castle at 5pm where it entered through the main gates and proceeded to the outer bailey.

Organisers said the event was "well attended" and they credited the success to Anne Pitts who has joined the Ludlow Fringe team to organise and help schools and organisations with their preparations.

The cast of Midsummer's Night Dream
The cast of Midsummer's Night Dream
