Missing Yorkshire man may be in Ludlow say police as search continues

Shropshire Police say 40-year-old Martin Sales is missing from Kirklees and may now be in Ludlow.

On May 2 West Yorkshire Police issued a new appeal to locate a man whose welfare they have concerns for.

Kirklees detectives said at that time that Mr Sales was thought to be in the North Wales area. Officers have intelligence to indicate he was in Porthmadog on April 26, and enquiries have been ongoing there by North Wales Police.

Martin Sales is wanted by police on suspicion of assault offences, but police also have concerns for his wellbeing.

Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Sergeant Chris Middleton of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Martin Sales since mid-April and those enquiries remain focussed in the North Wales area.

“While he is still wanted on suspicion for offences we do have some information which has raised concerns for his own wellbeing and are renewing our appeal for anyone who can help us finds him to contact us.

“Clearly it is important we find him as quickly as possible both for investigative purposes and to check on his own wellbeing. "

Anyone who sees or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13240194990.

Information can also be given to West Yorkshire Police online at or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.