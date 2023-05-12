Shrewsbury park and ride remains suspended as travellers ignore eviction notice

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/05/202 Travellers on the Meole Brace park and ride carpark , Shrewsbury...

The Meole Brace Park and Ride will remain suspended while Shropshire Council applies to the courts for a possession hearing.

Another group of travellers in Ludlow's Eco Park have also been handed an eviction notice after they set up camp there on Wednesday.

A "large number" of travellers arrived at the Shrewsbury site, off Hereford Road, on Tuesday night.

They were ordered to leave by 3pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The situation at Meole Brace park and ride site is unchanged. As the travellers didn’t vacate the site by 3pm - in line with the notice served - the council will now apply to the courts for a land possession hearing

"The date of this hearing will be decided by the courts.

"The Meole Brace park and ride service will remain suspended until further notice."

He said the same applies at the Eco Park in Ludlow

"As the travellers are still at the site in Ludlow the council will be applying to the court for a land possession hearing," he said.

The Harlescott and Oxon park and ride services in Shrewsbury continue to operate as normal.