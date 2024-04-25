Shrewsbury dealer's claim that 1.5kg of cannabis was for 'personal use' is 'hard to believe' - judge

Police executed a warrant at the home of Nicholas Rogers in Moneybrook Way, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, uncovering a "cannabis factory".

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers carried out the raid at around 2.30am on April 18, 2020, finding drugs in the kitchen and a bedroom, as well as bags, scales and a money counting machine.

Recorder Judge Stuart Sprawson said that the presence of the money counter made him find it "somewhat hard to believe" that the 26-year-old was supplying drugs only for personal use.