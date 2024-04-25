Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury dealer's claim that 1.5kg of cannabis was for 'personal use' is 'hard to believe' - judge

A drug dealer whose house was busted by cops in an early hours raid claimed the 1.5kg of cannabis found was for personal use.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Police executed a warrant at the home of Nicholas Rogers in Moneybrook Way, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, uncovering a "cannabis factory".

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers carried out the raid at around 2.30am on April 18, 2020, finding drugs in the kitchen and a bedroom, as well as bags, scales and a money counting machine.

Recorder Judge Stuart Sprawson said that the presence of the money counter made him find it "somewhat hard to believe" that the 26-year-old was supplying drugs only for personal use.

Similar stories
Most popular