Reverse grotto proves a festive hit

The reverse grotto at Ludlow Castle proved a big success.

Gemma England, general manager of Ludlow Castle, said: "It was the first time that Father Christmas had set up his grotto in the tower and children were able to enjoy a gift from the bearded gent and also had the opportunity to choose from a lucky dip.

"We also encouraged visitors to bring along dried goods for donation to the Ludlow Foodbank.

"Santa was in his grotto during three weekends in December and we had on average 90 to 100 children each day.

"We were fully booked for the grotto in Mortimer's Tower.

"It is the first year we have run the grotto and it was a huge success and we hope to continue doing it next year.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and asked for donations for the Ludlow Foodbank."

Ruth Davis, co-ordinator for Ludlow Foodbank, said: "We are finding that the cost of living crisis is having serious consequences and we have also been seeing more homeless people needing our help.

"This year we have provided 750 food parcels which are aimed at providing ten days worth of food and would have helped 1,760 people.

"This is an increase over and above what we provided in 2020 when people were stuck indoors because of lockdowns through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"That year 560 food parcels were given out.

"We think that the grotto was a marvellous idea and are grateful for any donations.

"The people of Ludlow have been amazing and food just keeps appearing.

"People are also giving us money and even setting us direct debits which enables us to fill the gaps in the food parcels."