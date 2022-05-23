Notification Settings

Woman airlifted to hospital after two air ambulances sent to car crash near Ludlow

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on a country road involving a car and a livestock vehicle.

Two air ambulances were sent to the scene of the collision near Ludlow on Monday afternoon where they found a man and a woman injured and trapped in the wreckage of the car.

The vehicles collided on the B4361 Overton Road between Ludlow and Woofferton, close to the Richards Castle turn off, shortly before 3pm.

Fire crews from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington responded to the 999 calls, and firefighters using specialist equipment released the pair from the car in just over half an hour.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called at 2.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and livestock vehicle on the B4361 in Overton.

"We have treated the passenger of the car for potentially serious injuries and she has been airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

"The driver of the car has been treated for injuries not believed to be serious and he has been conveyed to Hereford County Hospital via land ambulance.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

