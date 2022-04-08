Notification Settings

Ludlow restaurant's riverside balcony plan lodged with planners

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

Owners of a restaurant in an area known as Ludlow's picturesque 'beach' have applied to build a balcony to overlook the nearby River Teme.

Nestled on Millennium Green, in Dinham, the CSONS restaurant occupies much of a former mill that was converted to a high standard some years ago.

The building sits in the Ludlow conservation area and is close to the castle. But the agents for CSONS have told Shropshire Council that proposed external building works are "in no way a detracting feature from this building or the surrounding conservation area".

They add that the proposed balcony will not be greatly different from the existing awning structure which at present occupies the position of the proposed balcony.

And it will, they contend "achieve a viable economic use".

The application for change of the first floor into a restaurant and the construction of the balcony at the The Green Cafe, in Linney is currently being consulted on by Shropshire Council.

Millennium Green is a large grassy area close to river Teme and the cafe area. The CSONS website says it is known locally as “Ludlow’s beach”

