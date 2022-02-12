Colin Richards, the chairman of the Friends of Mortimer Forest charity, will be leading the walk entitled ‘Mortimer Forest Through History’ on the morning of Sunday, February 20.
The meeting point is the Black Pool Car Park, off the B4361 Ludlow to Richard’s Castle road, two miles south-west of Ludlow.
Organisers are suggesting taking warm clothes, a good waterproof coat and walking shoes. The walk will last approximately two hours. It is optional to bring a pair of binoculars to view woodland wildlife while walking. Dogs are welcome.
They are asking people to confirm attendance on Facebook to help them manage numbers. Any questions may be emailed to info@friends-of-mortimer-forest.org.uk
The Facebook event can be seen at facebook.com/events/336452645157462 and the Friends' website is at friends-of-mortimer-forest.org.uk.
