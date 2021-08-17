Stranded dog rescued from cliff edge by fire service's rope team

Firefighters used ropes to rescue a dog which had fallen 20 metres over a cliff edge.

The dog needed rescuing at Titterstone Clee Hill
The dog needed rescuing at Titterstone Clee Hill

Two fire crews from Ludlow attended the rescue at Titterstone Clee Hill, near the radar station, on Tuesday.

They had been called after being alerted to an animal rescue incident at the beauty spot shortly before 11.28am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the dog had fallen 20 metres over a cliff edge and was stranded on a ledge.

The animal was retrieved by the 'rope rescue team' with the incident finished by around 2pm.

The dog was found to be uninjured and was reunited with its owner.

