Trees will grow in memory of Ludlow resident

John Rosser, 86, said his friend Bill Garraway always loved Ludlow and he wanted something to remember him by.

When Bill passed away aged 94, John enlisted the help of Councillor Vivienne Parry to create a lasting memorial to his friend, which would also brighten the town.

John donated around £1,000 towards the trees and their containers on Castle Square, and other sponsors have since helped out and paid for compost and a wooden casing.

“Bill lived in a flat here and he could look out over the square, which he loved,” John said. “When he was younger we used to go up and sit by the castle. So this was just a nice thought, really.

John Rosser, with one of the planters he helped pay for, in memory of his friend, at Castle Square, Ludlow

"Bill loved Ludlow. Before we both lived here, we once stayed at the Fennels, and it was the second night after dinner, we went for a walk around town and he said you know, I could live in this place. And that was it, we were in the estate agents the next day.

"I think people like the trees, that's what they have told me. Ludlow is getting busier so its nice for people to see the trees."

The plaque, paid for by John, will read: 'In loving memory of Bill Garraway from his family and friends.'

Councillor for Ludlow, Vivienne Parry said she asked on John's behalf at a full council meeting if they could install the planters.

"Mr Rosser has paid more than £1,000 for the planters, and then we've had other sponsors who have contributed to the final result," Councillor Parry said. "Mr Rosser paid for the containers and the plaque.

"Two men who helped me install them also paid for the wooden surrounding, and even came and painted it the same day. They sponsored those.

"Ludlow in Bloom paid for the trees and the compost. Its a benefit for the town really. People have always been asking me for years about having trees in the square. I would love to do more things like this, with people sponsoring trees and things to be planted.

"This really was a team effort – everybody worked hard to do it."