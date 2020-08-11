Renovated benches installed in time for VJ day in Ludlow

The benches are in various sites around the town and have been restored by the Ludlow War Memorial Fund.

But because of social distancing restrictions people are encouraged to 'take a selfie' by benches instead of turning out in large community events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day this Saturday.

There are many memorial benches around Ludlow where people are encouraged to take a selfie as a personal way of honouring the men and women who served.

Ludlow War Memorial Fund chairman Graeme Perks with a poster promoting the 'selfie' VJ Day event on the Stan Pugh bench in Ludlow Castle Grounds.

The money for the work on the benches was raised by public donations and money given in memory of loved ones.

Each bench has a plaque remembering individuals who fell in the war.

Ludlow War Memorial Fund chairman, Councillor Graeme Perks, said: "Please keep the donations coming into Poyners, so we can help to complete the St Laurence’s fundraiser for the HMS Ludlow Ensign and Ships Bell refurbishment."

Some of the benches and memorials that are available to visit are the Memorial Square memorial and benches; The Battle of Britain 80th Anniversary bench in Sandpits Road; the Castle Gardens Memorial Tree; the World War One Sailor seat at Henley Road; the Dave Lewis seat on Castle Gardens; the Pugh Family Bench in Castle Gardens in Memory of Japanese prisoner of war Stan Pugh; Whitcliffe Commerative seat; Cemetery War memorial cross and the Memorial Tree.