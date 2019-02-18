Road closed as TV sets fire to Ludlow flat

The blaze started after a TV caught fire in the lounge of the first-floor flat in Weyman Road just after 5.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance service sent one ambulance but noone was in the property at the time of the fire.

Firefighters gained entry through a window and the front door and used a hose-reel jet, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene and closed the road until about 8.45pm while the fire was put out.

Investigation officers and an operations officer were sent along with fire engines from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow.

Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service also sent an appliance from Tenbury Wells.

Officers from Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood team posted the incident as it happened, writing: "PCSO Hinton – currently helping out @Shropsfire with a house fire in Weyman Road Ludlow.

"At this time the entrance to Weyman Road off Henley road is closed."

PCSO Hinton -- currently helping out @shropsfire with a house fire in Weyman Road Ludlow. At this time the entrance to Weyman Road off Henley road is closed pic.twitter.com/AJEByZKw9x — Ludlow SNT (@LudlowCops) February 17, 2019

Ludlow Fire Station tweeted: "House Fire Waymen Road Ludlow.

"Thankfully all persons accounted for! #AllOneTeam"

Hereford and Worcester Fire Control also tweeted the incident, posting: "Fire in 1st floor flat, entry gained through 1st floor window and front door, 4 BA under stage 1, fire involving television."