Pizza giant Domino's plans new branch at former Leominster bank

The fast food giant, via Pegasus Planning Group, has submitted an application to Herefordshire County Council to redevelop the former HSBC building at the corner of Broad Street and Burgess Street in Leominster.

The building has been vacant since 2023, and the application requests a change of use of bank to hot food takeaway, including the installation of extract and ventilation equipment, minor shopfront alterations, a plant and bin enclosure and internal and external alterations.

Domino’s

The planning application has now gone out for consultation, with comments accepted on the proposals until February 19.

Domino's has around 1,400 stores across the UK and Ireland but the company has set out ambitions to grow to 1,600 stores and deliver £2 billion of total sales by 2028.