Travellers’ pitches bid for village near south Shropshire border is back

Applicant Richard Florence was told his scheme for an orchard just outside Orleton in Herefordshire, between Leominster and Ludlow, would have inadequate visibility for vehicles turning onto the B4362, and that this could only be achieved by removing hedgerows Mr Florence didn’t own.

Removing the “well-established” hedgerow “would result in a conspicuous and permanent erosion of the area’s rural character”, case officer Ollie Jones ruled.

It drew around 30 public objections, as well as a 20-page submission opposing it from Orleton Parish Council.

The hedgerow which would have to be moved back to provide vehicle visibility for the travellers' pitch scheme. Photo: Google

But now a new submission to Hertefordshire Council by Mr Florence (planning reference 253496) proposes addressing these objections by “translocating” hedgerows in his ownership to behind new visibility splays.

An assessment by an independent arborist says the hedge is “noted to consist of hardy species which are considered likely to cope with the proposed works”.

“A detailed methodology for the transplanting of the hedge is to be provided by the contractor,” while “additional hedge planting has also been included”, the application says.

Layout of the proposed travellers' pitch scheme. Image: Green Planning Studio, from application

A “minimal” amount hedging not in his ownership “will need to be, at worst, trimmed to achieve the necessary visibility”, it adds.

It points out that, according to the council’s own report on provision of “Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople Accommodation” published last March, there is an estimated shortfall in the county of seven such pitches over the next five years.

As before, a permanent, timber-built dayroom would provide facilities for cooking and dining, “minimising hazards associated with cooking and fire in the close confines of caravans”, as well as for washing and bathing.

Comments on the application can be made until February 12.