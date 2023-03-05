Notification Settings

Highway worker 'drove at and struck' by road rage incident

By David Tooley

A driver drove at and struck a highways worker in a road rage incident, say police who are appealing for information.

Officers in the Leominster area close to the south Shropshire border say the incident where an Audi TT driver drove at and struck the worker happened on the A49 at Dinmore Hill at 10.30pm on Friday, February 17.

Adam Stobbart, of the Leominster policing team, said: "West Mercia Police are seeking for any information following a road rage incident on the A49, on Dinmore Hill, Leominster, which occurred on the Friday, February 17, 2023 at approximately 10:30pm.

"The incident involved a male driving an Audi TT who drove at and struck a Highways Worker, working in the area."

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage around the time and area is urged to contact PC Matt Price on matthew.price1@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/19866/23.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

