Highway worker 'drove at and struck' by road rage incident

Officers in the Leominster area close to the south Shropshire border say the incident where an Audi TT driver drove at and struck the worker happened on the A49 at Dinmore Hill at 10.30pm on Friday, February 17.

Adam Stobbart, of the Leominster policing team, said: "West Mercia Police are seeking for any information following a road rage incident on the A49, on Dinmore Hill, Leominster, which occurred on the Friday, February 17, 2023 at approximately 10:30pm.

"The incident involved a male driving an Audi TT who drove at and struck a Highways Worker, working in the area."